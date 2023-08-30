Wednesday brought the welcome return of one midfielder to training, while the list of potential incomings before the deadline looks to be narrowing.

Jones trains ahead of Aston Villa

Having already suffered an early injury setback this season, Curtis Jones has been pictured in training as the team prepare to host Aston Villa this weekend.

The midfielder missed the victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle having sustained an ankle injury, but it appears he could be in contention for Sunday’s clash.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the trip to St. James’ Park that both Jones and Thiago were expected to be back in full training this week, but the latter wasn’t involved in the latest session.

Thiago may simply have been training away from the squad, but a timeline for his return remains unclear having not featured since April.

3 things today: Bradley setback & Doucoure move ‘off’

Conor Bradley is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a stress fracture in his back

Cheick Doucoure looks likely to stay at Crystal Palace, with Liverpool said to be put off by the Eagles’ £70 million valuation

Ibrahima Konate is said to have rejected an approach to join Fabinho at Al-Ittihad, we can’t wait until all of this is over!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Nat Phillips looks set for a third loan spell away from Anfield as Celtic close in on a deal to sign the defender

Hungary boss Marco Rossi believes Dominik Szoboszlai‘s experience as national team captain has helped his move into a “new dimension” at Liverpool

Today’s silly season rumour sees us linked with Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, let’s just buy all of the forwards and worry about the defence later, then!

Latest chat from elsewhere

Man City have struck a deal with Wolves for the signing of Matheus Nunes, with youngster Tommy Doyle heading in the other direction (Express)

Harry Maguire is expected to be named in England’s squad for the latest set of international fixtures, maybe our defensive situation isn’t so bad! (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have “rebuffed” an ambitious approach from Chelsea to sign Emile Smith-Rowe (Daily Mail)

