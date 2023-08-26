Lewis Koumas’ bright start to the season continued as he notched a goal and an assist as Liverpool under-21s continued their unbeaten start with a 3-0 win at Southampton.

Southampton U21s 0-3 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Snows Stadium

August 25, 2023

Goals: Koumas 6′, Awe (OG) 40′, Norris 90+2′

The young Reds made the trip to the south coast for a Friday evening clash, with Barry Lewtas making four changes to his side – which included welcoming back Isaac Mabaya into his XI.

The starting XI included a number of faces you would recognise from pre-season, including Marcelo Pitaglua, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell, Melkamu Frauendorf and Koumas.

It was the latter that got the Reds off to a flying start thanks to a composed finish inside the penalty box, it came thanks to a brilliant high-press that was triggered by Oakley Cannonier.

The Saints tested Liverpool’s defence, which was again without Jarell Quansah – who Jurgen Klopp name-checked as “super-talented” – but they held firm and it was the Reds who got the next goal.

The Reds went from back to front and with another show of pressing from Cannonier, the ball was forced to Mabaya and then Frauendorf, whose cross was turned in by Saints’ Zachariah Awe.

HT: Southampton U21s 0-2 Liverpool U21s

Lewtas’ side played with energy throughout, a showing that will have pleased both Klopp and Pep Lijnders with the principles of the first-team clear to see.

Pitaluga made a number of important saves to keep the Reds’ clean sheet in tact throughout the second half, while the likes of Frauendorf and McConnell both had chances to extend the lead.

The third goal, however, did not come until two minutes after the regulation 90 minutes, with Koumas notching an assist thanks to a powerful run into the penalty area before cutting back to James Norris.

One touch was all that was needed for Norris as he unleashed a powerful strike to make it 3-0, making it two wins and one draw in the opening three games for the U21s.

Notably, there was an appearance for Jay Spearing off the bench in the 82nd minute, his first outing of the season as his role as player-coach continued.

Liverpool U21s: Pitaluga; Mabaya (Pilling 59′), Stephenson, Miles, Scanlon; McConnell (Pinnington, 90), Norris, Hill (Spearing, 82); Frauendorf, Koumas, Cannonier (Davidson, 46)

Subs not used: Kelly

Next match: Middlesbrough (H) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, September 3, 2pm (BST)