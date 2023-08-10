Liverpool FC launch new third kit with help of Alisson on the guitar!

Liverpool have officially unveiled their new third kit for 2023/24 in brilliant fashion, with Alisson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Missy Bo Kearns surprising fans.

The live reveal of the new kit took place at the historic Eventim Olympia in Liverpool, in collaboration with Boss Nights, who invited hundreds of Liverpool fans to a sell-out pre-season gig.

The gig had a twist, however, as the club’s third shirt was unveiled live and exclusively to those in attendance.

Alisson was first out and impressed on lead guitar, accompanied by singer Kieo, before he called Szoboszlai and Kearns to join him on stage wearing the new jersey.



A closer look at the kit reveals a purple ripple pattern with black sleeve cuff, black collarbone inserts and black side panelling.

* Pre-order the new Liverpool FC third kit from the official LFC online store here.

Matching shorts and purple ripple socks complete the matchday kit. Purple was last worn by the Reds during the 2018/19 season.

The design is one we are unlikely to see too often in competitive action, but it is to prove popular among supporters nevertheless.

The Liverpool crest and Nike Swoosh logos have a unique speckled finish from Nike Grind, which is made by transforming manufacturing scrap and end-of-life shoes into new recycled materials.



For this season when the kit is worn in European competitions, it will feature the LFC Foundation patch on the reverse. LFC Foundation are the club’s official charity who provide life changing opportunities for young people and families both home and away.

The kit is now available to pre-order from today on LFC’s official online store and the LFC Store App for delivery from the official launch day on August 17.

