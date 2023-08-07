Liverpool are yet to submit a third bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, but despite claims of pursuing other targets they are “not giving up.”

Lavia was included in Southampton‘s matchday squad for their Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, but went unused in the 2-1 win.

That may have been indicative of his future at the club, with Liverpool having already seen two bids for the 19-year-old rejected.

Following their most recent offer, reported to be worth £41 million, it has been reported by journalists on Merseyside that the club would be considering alternatives.

However, the Liverpool Echo claimed on Sunday that a third bid was being prepared, while sources in Belgium insist the club are “not giving up.”

Het Laatste Nieuws report that Liverpool and Southampton “continue to argue” over their valuations of Lavia, with the south-coast side seeking £50 million.

For their part, Liverpool “don’t want to go that far,” but while another bid “has not yet been sent,” it appears likely that will land imminently.

Lavia “really wants” to join, it is claimed, with the teenager having already agreed personal terms ahead of a possible transfer.

It is now less than a week until the Premier League campaign begins with Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea, and there is no resolution in sight yet.

An added wrinkle to negotiations with Southampton could come on Tuesday night, with a Carabao Cup first-round clash with Gillingham.

If Lavia features in that game, he will then be cup-tied for the Carabao Cup if he were to join another club, barring him from involvement.

That is a minor issue, of course, and there would have been more of a concern if a target were to play in Europe before joining Liverpool.

There is a chance Southampton manager Russell Martin uses Lavia in that tie, with the visit of Norwich to come in the Championship five days later.

But perhaps the situation will develop between now and then, with it now over a month since Liverpool completed their last signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, at the start of July.