LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, December 30, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool to play Leicester City in League Cup third round

Liverpool’s new League Cup campaign will start with a third-round clash against Leicester City next month.

The draw for the 32 teams took place on Wednesday evening, with the remaining Premier League teams joining the 24 winners from the second round.

Liverpool were drawn at home to the Foxes.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be aiming to go further than the fourth round this season after bowing out of their title defence to Man City, and it all starts with Enzo Maresca’s recently-relegated side.

The Reds famously knocked the Midlands side out of the League Cup on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw en-route to winning the competition two seasons ago.

 

When is the match?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 26, 2018: The Football League Cup trophy, with Carabao branding, on display before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We’ve still got a few weeks to wait. The third round kicks off in the week commencing September 25.

For the Reds, this falls in between the Premier League visit of West Ham (Sept 24) and the trip to Tottenham (Sept 30).

With European competition back on the agenda at this point, it means Klopp’s side will play midweek and on the weekend for three consecutive weeks.

The expectation is that the manager will turn to his wider squad for the contest, as he typically does for this round of the competition.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have won five of their seven third-round ties and have twice reached the final.

 

2023/24 League Cup schedule

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 9, 2022: An image of the Football League cup Trophy, of which Liverpool are holders, pictured on the cover of the match day programme before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Derby County FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Third round: W/C September 25
Fourth round: W/C October 30
Quarter-finals: W/C December 18
Semi-finals first leg: W/C January 8
Semi-finals second leg: W/C January 21
Final: February 25, Sunday

Liverpool have won the League Cup a record nine times.

