Liverpool’s new League Cup campaign will start with a third-round clash against Leicester City next month.

The draw for the 32 teams took place on Wednesday evening, with the remaining Premier League teams joining the 24 winners from the second round.

Liverpool were drawn at home to the Foxes.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be aiming to go further than the fourth round this season after bowing out of their title defence to Man City, and it all starts with Enzo Maresca’s recently-relegated side.

The Reds famously knocked the Midlands side out of the League Cup on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw en-route to winning the competition two seasons ago.

When is the match?

We’ve still got a few weeks to wait. The third round kicks off in the week commencing September 25.

For the Reds, this falls in between the Premier League visit of West Ham (Sept 24) and the trip to Tottenham (Sept 30).

With European competition back on the agenda at this point, it means Klopp’s side will play midweek and on the weekend for three consecutive weeks.

The expectation is that the manager will turn to his wider squad for the contest, as he typically does for this round of the competition.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have won five of their seven third-round ties and have twice reached the final.

2023/24 League Cup schedule

Third round: W/C September 25

Fourth round: W/C October 30

Quarter-finals: W/C December 18

Semi-finals first leg: W/C January 8

Semi-finals second leg: W/C January 21

Final: February 25, Sunday

Liverpool have won the League Cup a record nine times.