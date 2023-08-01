Liverpool’s pursuit of Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill is over, but Jurgen Klopp is still claimed to be seeking a new defender.

Colwill had emerged as a popular target as Liverpool seek to bolster their centre-back ranks this summer, with his skillset ideal for Klopp’s side.

Any deal with Chelsea was always seen as unlikely, while Brighton had already seen a £30 million bid for the player rejected after an outstanding loan last season.

Now, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Colwill has committed his future to Chelsea by agreeing a new six-year contract.

Though that deal is “yet to be signed” there is no expectation that the 20-year-old will change his decision, having been convinced by Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino arrived as new Chelsea manager earlier in the summer, and during their pre-season tour of the United States claimed Colwill “can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England.”

However, while the Englishman is likely to be off the table now, there remains a strong chance Liverpool add to their defensive group this summer.

In a report by the Times‘ Paul Joyce, outlining plans of a second bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, it is explained Klopp “would ideally want to sign a defender this summer.”

It remains to be seen whether one will be signed, of course, with captain Virgil van Dijk firmly in place along with Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Andy Robertson has been a regular in the new three-man back line when Liverpool’s system shifts to a 3-4-3, while youngster Jarell Quansah has featured regularly during pre-season so far.

There is a likelihood that Nat Phillips is sold, however, while both Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg have left the club on loan.

The likes of Micky van de Ven, Perr Schuurs, Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi have all been linked in recent months.

Furthermore, the issues faced by Man City in their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol have even led to muted hopes of a deal for the 21-year-old.

That seems fanciful at this stage, though Gvardiol would be an even better fit than Colwill – despite not qualifying as a homegrown player.