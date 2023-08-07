★ PREMIUM
Mac Allister “genuine game-changer” as fans predict ‘frightening fun’ with Doak

Liverpool completed their pre-season with a 3-1 win against Darmstadt on Monday night, with Alexis Mac Allister impressing a number of supporters.

The Reds faced their last game of the summer at Deepdale, their final preparation before Sunday’s Premier League opener at Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota fired Jurgen Klopp‘s side into a very early 2-0 lead, but Darmstadt responded straight away, as Liverpool’s questionable defending this summer continued.

Luis Diaz continued his good form with an audacious back-heeled volley from a corner, though, ended pre-season in a positive manner, while Ben Doak also took the opportunity to impress.

Here’s how fans reacted to Liverpool’s win across social media.

 

The mood was mixed at the final whistle, with attacking play impressive but defending iffy…

“God help us on Sunday if we defend like we did in patches tonight. Surely we are not going to gamble in the first game without a proper DM.”

Tim in the This Is Anfield comments

“Watched all friendly games. If Liverpool don’t strengthen the squad we will struggle.”

John Hoggarth on Facebook.

 

The excellent Mac Allister impressed many on the night…

“Mac Allister will be the heart beat of this team. He has been so impressive no matter where he’s played so far.”

Choso in the This Is Anfield comments

“Mac Allister was above the rest!”

Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

 

Doak and Diaz also caught the eye…

“I think we shouldn’t be worried anymore with any Salah absence in the presence of the excellent Doak.”

LFC Pride in the This Is Anfield comments

“We need a defensive midfielder, Doak is a really good player to watch.”

Kenneth Martinez on Facebook.

That’s it for pre-season for another year, with the main event of the Premier League getting underway again this weekend.

Liverpool head to Chelsea for a tough-looking opening fixture on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm UK), as what is, hopefully, a legendary campaign at Anfield starts with a win!

