Liverpool completed their pre-season with a 3-1 win against Darmstadt on Monday night, with Alexis Mac Allister impressing a number of supporters.

The Reds faced their last game of the summer at Deepdale, their final preparation before Sunday’s Premier League opener at Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota fired Jurgen Klopp‘s side into a very early 2-0 lead, but Darmstadt responded straight away, as Liverpool’s questionable defending this summer continued.

Luis Diaz continued his good form with an audacious back-heeled volley from a corner, though, ended pre-season in a positive manner, while Ben Doak also took the opportunity to impress.

Here’s how fans reacted to Liverpool’s win across social media.

The mood was mixed at the final whistle, with attacking play impressive but defending iffy…

It has been a rare pre-season. The attack looks very strong and definitely Maca with Szobo have improved the midfield.

The defence, not good at all. Robbo has probably been the player with the worst performances.

Important days are coming, next game, on Sunday vs Chelsea (A). — Alex?? (@Alex_LFC70) August 7, 2023

Regardless of the lack of signings there should also be blame towards Klopp & his coaching staff as this defending is no better than what we’ve seen for nearly a year now. One ball over the top & we’re all over the place & so much space. Need to do better — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) August 7, 2023

“God help us on Sunday if we defend like we did in patches tonight. Surely we are not going to gamble in the first game without a proper DM.” – Tim in the This Is Anfield comments

“Watched all friendly games. If Liverpool don’t strengthen the squad we will struggle.” – John Hoggarth on Facebook.

Pre-season totals: Salah ??????????????????

Jota ????????????

Darwin ??????????

Diaz ??????

Gakpo ??????

Clark ??

Doak ??

Van Dijk ??

Mac Allister ??

Trent ??

Matip ??

Robertson ??

Szoboszlai ?? — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 7, 2023

Bring on Chelsea! *gulp* — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) August 7, 2023

The excellent Mac Allister impressed many on the night…

Mac Allister outstanding in that half. Liverpool’s best player in the #6 role. Will be a crying shame if the club don’t get the 2-3 more players they need this month. Squad crying out for defensive reinforcements. Lavia would be a very good addition if he signs, but more needed. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) August 7, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister is a gem of a player. Love him already. Very Ilkay Gundogan-esque at times, which is never a bad thing. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 7, 2023

Mac Allister looks like the genuine game-changing midfielder LFC were looking for. Good going forward, can pick a pass, able to find space around the penalty area. Just not sure he can do all that *and* play no 6. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) August 7, 2023

“Mac Allister will be the heart beat of this team. He has been so impressive no matter where he’s played so far.” – Choso in the This Is Anfield comments

“Mac Allister was above the rest!” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

Much bigger challenge awaits on Sunday, but some lovely stuff in that second half. Lucho's goal was genius. Macallister looks the complete midfielder, gets stuck in as well as create and score. Yer again, Ben Doak, he is a frightening talent. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) August 7, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister is giving me old school Ronnie Whelan vibes. — Ian Mc (@McGlynnimino) August 7, 2023

Mac Allister is just so good at football things. He needs to be the centre of the team. — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 7, 2023

Doak and Diaz also caught the eye…

Diaz MOTM closely followed by Mac Allister — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) August 7, 2023

Diaz is pure joy. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) August 7, 2023

Ben Doak is frighteningly good, he moves past players like they aren’t there. Once he’s consistent with that final ball it’s going to be frighteningly fun — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) August 7, 2023

“I think we shouldn’t be worried anymore with any Salah absence in the presence of the excellent Doak.” – LFC Pride in the This Is Anfield comments

“We need a defensive midfielder, Doak is a really good player to watch.” – Kenneth Martinez on Facebook.

Szoboszlai corners are genuinely insane, his technique is something I’ve never seen before. But Luis Diaz, holyyyy — Alex ?? (@alexlfc27) August 7, 2023

??????? One of the highlights from pre-season for #LFC has been Ben Doak. The stand-out stat: He completed the most dribbles for #LFC in pre-season (10). And he’s played about 75 less minutes than most senior players. 4/5 dribbles completed today. Electric in one vs one… pic.twitter.com/yGLQfM4E5H — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) August 7, 2023

Doak has that total lack of fear and belief in himself that Owen had. — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 7, 2023

That’s it for pre-season for another year, with the main event of the Premier League getting underway again this weekend.

Liverpool head to Chelsea for a tough-looking opening fixture on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm UK), as what is, hopefully, a legendary campaign at Anfield starts with a win!