As the dust settled and Newcastle fans glumly filed out, the echoes of “Nunez, Nunez, Nunez” rang out from the gods – a jubilant away end savouring what they’d just seen.

Fifty-three minutes separated Virgil van Dijk‘s red card and the next shot on target, and what a shot it was.

Darwin Nunez, with a point to prove, unleashed an absolute beauty – at that point you would’ve settled for the draw.

Not Nunez, though, and not Liverpool. Injury time came and nearly went, but Nunez had one last word he wanted to share, and boy, was it emphatic.

The significance of the moment was not lost on Jurgen Klopp nor his team, nor the travelling fans.

These are the moments we live for, and any opportunity to relieve them from different angles is always appreciated.

Take this one of Nunez celebrating the first, a sight to behold!

What a finish! ? A superb equaliser celebrated in style by Darwin… #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/zd7JIfI444 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2023

The view of proceedings for travelling fans may have induced vertigo for some, and then for those who tumbled in jubilation – but you’d be forgiven for not knowing what was up or down.

If only you could bottle up this feeling!

The silence in the split second before Darwin strikes the winner…..the anticipation…..it’s incredible. You can’t imagine 52,000 people could be so quiet given the intensity of the moment (clip courtesy of @ChloeBloxam’s blog) pic.twitter.com/mcx9m80tjW — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) August 27, 2023

Darwin Nunez you fucking beautiful bastard??? pic.twitter.com/SaseIYdQ8g — Jake Buckley (@jakebuckleylfc) August 27, 2023

What a win !!!! In the circumstances, I would’ve taken a draw. But credit to the boys who kept going. Absolutely delighted for Nunez ?? Got three fist pumps from Klopp too pic.twitter.com/JMB9fAZII7 — ZAGKAG (@ZAGKAG1811) August 27, 2023

Nunez is the chant from the jubilant away end. Great scenes. #LFC pic.twitter.com/yZXpWcDgS5 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 27, 2023

Only Liverpool, eh?

Never to be done the easy way because where’s the fun in that?! But maybe, just maybe, we might learn that it’s better for everyone’s health if we at least play with 11 men for 90 minutes!