Relive Darwin’s double & Liverpool’s comeback at Newcastle from the stands!

As the dust settled and Newcastle fans glumly filed out, the echoes of “Nunez, Nunez, Nunez” rang out from the gods – a jubilant away end savouring what they’d just seen.

Fifty-three minutes separated Virgil van Dijk‘s red card and the next shot on target, and what a shot it was.

Darwin Nunez, with a point to prove, unleashed an absolute beauty – at that point you would’ve settled for the draw.

Not Nunez, though, and not Liverpool. Injury time came and nearly went, but Nunez had one last word he wanted to share, and boy, was it emphatic.

The significance of the moment was not lost on Jurgen Klopp nor his team, nor the travelling fans.

These are the moments we live for, and any opportunity to relieve them from different angles is always appreciated.

Take this one of Nunez celebrating the first, a sight to behold!

The view of proceedings for travelling fans may have induced vertigo for some, and then for those who tumbled in jubilation – but you’d be forgiven for not knowing what was up or down.

If only you could bottle up this feeling!

Only Liverpool, eh?

Never to be done the easy way because where’s the fun in that?! But maybe, just maybe, we might learn that it’s better for everyone’s health if we at least play with 11 men for 90 minutes!

