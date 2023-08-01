As the squad enjoyed some well-earned downtime at the team hotel in Singapore, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah were tasked with completing some mischievous challenges and annoying their teammates!

With Liverpool currently in Southeast Asia for the latest leg of pre-season, the players have plenty of time on their hands back at the team’s base between training and friendly matches.

To put some of that time to use, the club enlisted the help of Scotland and Egypt’s captains to undertake a series of assignments, all for our entertainment!

The pair gatecrashed the media duties of both Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo by asking for selfies and autographs, with Salah joking that the latter was being tricked into signing a new contract.

Much has been made of the lack of speed with which Darwin Nunez has picked up the English language and the duo were asked to put that to the test as part of their challenge.

“Test Darwin’s English” was the second instruction on the list, with the striker also obliging in providing a signature on Robertson’s shirt.

It began as a joke, but that top could have certainly fetched a healthy sum on eBay!

The shirt was eventually handed to one lucky young supporter outside the team hotel, complete with the signatures of Mac Allister, Gakpo, Nunez and plenty others.

Salah, well-known for his table tennis skills, lost a point against new vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold as part of the assignment, while some of Liverpool’s youngsters were forced into a game of darts because they “do what we tell them” according to Robbo!

The squad look to be in good spirits as they prepare for their final overseas friendly of the summer against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

With the competitive season fast approaching, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for another positive performance to lead his side nicely up to the season opener against Chelsea on August 13.