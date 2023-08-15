Tuesday’s news overview features an interesting selection of Bournemouth officials and links to our goalkeeper that we’d sooner ignore!

Tierney appointed Bournemouth VAR

Paul Tierney has been appointed VAR for the Reds’ first home match of the season against Bournemouth this weekend.

The official will be involved in a Liverpool game for the first time since his touchline clash with Jurgen Klopp in April.

Klopp received a two-match ban for asking “what this man has against us” following a number of contentious decisions during the dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Tierney (one of many Premier League referees seemingly from Greater Manchester) will be assisted by Constantine Hatzidakis, the linesman who elbowed Andy Robertson during last season’s 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal.

Bournemouth‘s visit will be refereed by Thomas Bramall, a man who has never taken charge of a Liverpool game having only been promoted to the top flight last season.

Nothing to worry about, we’re sure!

3 things today: “Unusual” Caicedo talks & Alisson ‘interest’

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has revealed he was surprised by Moises Caicedo’s decision to join Chelsea, adding that he believed the midfielder would have ‘run’ to Liverpool

Foot Mercato reporter Sebastien Denis claims Al-Nassr are “attempting to sign” Alisson, let’s just pretend we never heard that!

Alexis Mac Allister has praised midfield counterpart Enzo Fernandez after his performance on Sunday, if only those two had been united at Anfield!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Bobby Clark produced an impressive display as the youngsters thrashed Everton U21s in the Premier League 2 Merseyside derby

Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink has identified Ibrahim Sangare as a potential defensive midfield option for the Reds, we’ll take anyone currently!

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is officially a Besiktas player, bringing his summer-long search for a new club to an end

Latest chat from elsewhere

David Raya has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Brentford, with a £27 million option to buy (Sky Sports)

England will face Spain in the Women’s World Cup final should they get beyond tournament hosts Australia in Wednesday’s semi-final (Guardian)

West Ham are looking for centre-back alternatives following their stalled attempts to bring Harry Maguire to the club (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Take a look behind the scenes as the Reds got their 2023/24 campaign underway at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

There’s not a whole lot of football to choose from on Tuesday evening, but Portsmouth are taking on Exter in League One if you are that way inclined.

Kickoff is at 8pm (BST) and you can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports Main Event.