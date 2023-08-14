Though he may be Liverpool’s ideal target in filling their No. 6 void this summer, Aurelien Tchouameni has “no interest” in leaving Real Madrid.

With Moises Caicedo set to join Chelsea in a deal worth £115 million, Liverpool are back to square one in their pursuit of an elite defensive midfielder.

There is a £60 million fee agreed with Southampton to sign Romeo Lavia, but also a belief that another No. 6 should be brought in alongside the 19-year-old.

One name that has dominated speculation after the Reds showed their hand with a £111 million bid for Caicedo is Tchouameni.

The Frenchman was a target last summer, when he was on the way out of AS Monaco, but instead joined Real Madrid – where he started 31 games in his first season.

With the addition of Jude Bellingham and new contracts for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, it was suggested that Liverpool could go back in for Tchouameni.

But despite a claim from The Secret Scout that enquiries had been made over both Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, there is no chance of a deal.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that, while Liverpool have a “long-term admiration” for the 23-year-old, he has “no interest” in a transfer.

Furthermore, Real “would not consider his departure” just a year after signing him for around £85 million.

Tchouameni agreed a six-year contract when he left Monaco for Madrid last summer, and it should come as no surprise that he plans to stay.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti started Tchouameni in the first game of the season on Saturday night, playing the full 90 minutes in an enviable midfield alongside Valverde, Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.

Those four players are among the very best young midfielders in world football, and it stands to reason that Real would keep them together.

While Modric and Kroos have remained to provide an experienced backbone, it is clear that Real are building around this next generation.

Liverpool would undoubtedly benefit with a midfielder of Tchouameni’s quality and potential in their ranks, but there is no chance he will be moving to Anfield any time soon.