Jurgen Klopp takes his side back to Anfield for the first home game of the new season, with Bournemouth the visitors. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

It has been quite the week for Liverpool on and off the pitch, with their draw at Chelsea followed by a couple of transfer rejections and a new midfield signing.

Wataru Endo arrives and adds experience back into the midfield after notable summer departures, though minutes are unlikely this afternoon for the 30-year-old.

Both Bournemouth and the Reds started the season with a draw and with this the first game back at Anfield, it has to be three points for Klopp’s men.

Sadly, there is a reduced capacity of 51,000 for the match with the Anfield Road Stand expansion delayed, but it will be quite the occasion nevertheless.

Three points please, Liverpool.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is being shown live on USA Newtork and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Bournemouth and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s return to Anfield on the following channels worldwide:

