Liverpool face Bayern Munich in their penultimate pre-season friendly and the manager has a healthy selection of players to choose from.

The Reds will round off their tour of Singapore with a meeting with their fellow six-time Champions of Europe as they look to get themselves in the best possible shape for the new season.

Jurgen Klopp brought a 27-man squad with him to Southeast Asia to continue 2023/24 preparations, down five from the 32-strong group that travelled to Germany earlier this summer.

He may be without a couple of those men for the clash with the German champions, but the vast majority will be available for the contest.

Here is who will be available and who could miss out for Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich:

Alisson (finger) – available

– available Dominik Szoboszlai (ankle) – available

– available Melkamu Frauendorf (knee) – available

– available Jarell Quansah (knock) – doubt

– doubt Thiago (hip) – out

– out Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) – out

Alisson sat out Liverpool’s pre-season opener with Karlsruher as a precaution due to a minor finger injury, coming off the bench to play 30 minutes of the 4-0 win over Leicester having now made a full recovery.

Dominik Szoboszlai also featured in the second half against the Foxes, but his appearance was cut short with 10 minutes to go as he was replaced by Calum Scanlon.

He is expected to be fit for Wednesday, with the manager simply choosing to not take any chances on this occasion.

Melkamu Frauendorf has made a recovery from his knee injury and came on for a brief cameo against Leicester as he replaced Jarell Quansah, who could be a doubt for Bayern Munich after picking up a slight knock.

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remained at home for the pre-season tour of Southeast Asia as they continue to work on individual rehabilitation programs.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Bayern Munich

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Quansah*

Midfielders: Jones, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak, Frauendorf, Koumas

* Doubtful