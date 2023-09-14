There were 16 first-team Liverpool players in action for their country during the first international break of the 2023/24 season, with three in particular enjoying success.

Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the France and England squads respectively with injuries despite call-ups.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch opted to remain at the AXA Training Centre rather than meet up with the Netherlands U21s in a bid to get up to speed at his new club.

The Reds who did travel were involved to varying degrees for their countries, but supporters will be pleased to know that no major injuries were reported.

Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota were both on target for their national sides, while Ben Doak impressed in a new centre-forward role for Scotland U21s.

Mohamed Salah did not meet up with the Egypt squad until after their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in which they had already secured their place, but he did feature for the entirety of the friendly against Tunisia.

Goalkeepers Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher were the only senior Liverpool players to travel and not feature for their countries.

Minutes played

Once again, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson continue to be played in every minute by the Netherlands and Scotland. Dominik Szoboszlai also played two full games for Hungary.

Van Dijk – 180

Robertson – 180

Szoboszlai – 180

Mac Allister – 162

Gakpo – 142

Nunez – 118

Endo – 116

Diaz – 95

Salah – 90

Jota – 90

Tsimikas – 90

Elliott – 90

Doak – 77

Bajcetic – 26

Alisson – 0

Kelleher – 0

Goals

Two forwards grabbed a brace each for the country, with Gakpo scoring in each of his two appearances.

Gakpo – 2

Jota – 2

Assists

Jota’s double goals were joined by an assist, while Nunez really impressed with two assists in his first outing for Uruguay.

We aren’t counting Robertson’s assist for Harry Maguire’s own goal for England!

Nunez – 2

Jota – 1