16-year-old nets 96th-minute winner for Liverpool U18s vs. Everton

Jayden Danns was on the scoresheet once again for Liverpool under-18s, but it was Trey Nyoni who netted the winner in the mini-Merseyside derby – in the 90+6th minute!

Liverpool U18s 2-1 Everton U18s

U18 Premier League, AXA Training Centre

September 23, 2023

Goals: Danns 8′, Nyoni 90+6′; Sherif 6′

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s Liverpool and Leighton Baines’ Everton contested the mini-Merseyside derby, a highly-anticipated fixture for the young Reds.

Akin to their senior counterparts, Liverpool conceded first in the opening exchanges after the centre-backs were out-positioned and Martin Sherif made the most of his chance to make it 1-0.

Everton‘s lead did not last long, as the in-form Danns struck an immediate equaliser, it came thanks to the sheer persistence of Ranel Young to get the ball in the six-yard box.

That is now seven goals in six games for 17-year-old Danns.

Momentum swung in Liverpool’s favour, but the lively start invited pressure, and a late tackle on goalkeeper Kornel Misciur forced his early exit with an ankle injury.

In a feel-good story, Reece Trueman took his place in Liverpool’s goal to make his debut appearance – a training ‘keeper for the U18s and brother of starting midfielder Ben Trueman.

Afolami Onanuga, Nyoni and Danns all had sighters throughout the half, though a questionable offside call for the latter denied Liverpool a lead heading into the break.

HT: Liverpool U18s 1-1 Everton U18s

A big chance apiece made for a quick start to the second 45 and Everton had George Pickford to thank for the scores still being level – and no, there is no relation to Jordan.

Trent Kone-Doherty and Nyoni, who is only 16, proved an exciting combination in the final third as they peppered the goal with Liverpool persistent in their search for a winner.

And it came in a minute Reds and Blues alike will know all too well.

Everton were the first to offer a late fright, with Sharif steering a header onto the upright, but it was Michael Laffey’s deflection off the post that was converted by Nyoni with the clock at 90+6′.

Liverpool love a last minute dagger into Everton hearts at all levels!

The win leaves Liverpool with 12 points from their opening five league games, and they will be back in action next Saturday when they host Sunderland.

Liverpool: Misciur (Trueman 30′); Pitt, Lucky, Nallo, Kelly (Laffey 90+1′); Trueman (Gyimah 90+1′), Onanuga, Nyoni; Young (Ahmed 62′), Kone-Doherty, Danns

Subs not used: Furnell-Gill

Next match: Sunderland (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, October 7, 1pm (BST)