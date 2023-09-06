Six Liverpool players have been called up to represent England at youth level this month, but U21 Euro winner Curtis Jones is no longer eligible.

Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Aston Villa mark the end of the first block of fixtures in the Premier League and the start of the season’s first international break.

An unwelcome pause for the majority of fans, the break will take in various qualifiers and friendlies at senior level and across the age groups.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among those to have been called up at senior level, as the sole representative of Liverpool in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Six others have been included in the Three Lions’ youth setup, including Harvey Elliott as part of the England under-21s.

Absent from the U21s squad, though, is Jones, who having turned 22 in January is no longer eligible from the start of this cycle.

Jones played a key role for Lee Carsley’s side during their triumph at the U21 Euros in June and July – scoring the winner in the final – but he is now deemed a senior player.

Elsewhere, Jarell Quansah and Luke Chambers are with the England under-20s, who will take in a training camp at St. George’s Park.

The England under-19s play Germany and Switzerland in two warm-weather friendlies in Spain, with Bobby Clark and Calum Scanlon part of the squad.

And Jayden Danns, a prolific striker, has received his first call-up to the England under-18s squad for the Tournoi International in France.

The Young Lions will face France, Japan and Portugal at the friendly tournament.