Unai Emery has a number of fitness issues to key players to contend with as he prepares to bring his Aston Villa side to Anfield.

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez will have to undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he is available for Sunday’s clash.

The Argentine is currently nursing a calf problem and has missed the last two of his side’s fixtures, with Villa hopeful he will be able to return this weekend.

Martinez trained with his teammates on Friday ahead of the contest but a final decision on his availability is yet to be taken.

Speaking ahead of the game, Emery said of his goalkeeper: “He trained this morning. Tomorrow is the last training which will be important if he is going to be available or not. Hopefully, yes.”

Emery also revealed that Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey and Bertrand Traore aren’t in contention for involvement as they continue to recover from injuries of their own.

Villa were in European action on Thursday night as they cruised beyond Hibs with an 8-0 aggregate win to see them into the Europa Conference League group stage.

It leaves the visitors with just a three-day gap before coming to Anfield, a schedule that Liverpool themselves will need to get used to when the Europa League gets underway later this month.

The quick turnaround does not appear to have affected the remainder of the squad, however, with Emery adding: “The players who played yesterday, I think, will be ready.”

Liverpool have availability issues of their own to deal with, with Ibrahima Konate and Thiago both injured and captain Virgil van Dijk suspended following his dismissal at Newcastle.

The last meeting between the sides saw four Reds bid emotional farewells to Anfield in the last home game of 2022/23, where a late Roberto Firmino equaliser became the Brazilian’s parting gift to The Kop.

The 3-1 Boxing Day win at Villa Park will be a performance Jurgen Klopp is hoping to replicate when Stefan Bajcetic registered his first and only goal for the club.