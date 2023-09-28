Dominik Szoboszlai added to his repertoire with a stunning strike against Leicester, attracting praise from Jude Bellingham among others.

With Liverpool and Leicester tied at 1-1 as the hour mark passed, Jurgen Klopp sent on both Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez to boost a side in the ascendency.

And within five minutes, the Hungarian had put the Reds ahead in the League Cup, with an unstoppable effort that hammered off the crossbar and in.

Diogo Jota later made it 3-1 to book a fourth-round clash with Bournemouth with his deft flick, but the headlines were all about Szoboszlai after the game.

“B A N G !” was the response from Liverpool’s No. 8 on Instagram.

At time of writing, his post had been ‘liked’ almost 375,000 times, including from team-mates such as Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk.

In the comments, Mac Allister jokingly told Szoboszlai to “keep drinking mate,” referring to the traditional South American drink yerba mate, typically enjoyed as a social exercise.

“What a goal,” wrote Wataru Endo, who came away with the assist.

Van Dijk, Diaz, Nunez, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott also replied with emojis, the latter a pair lightning bolts.

And there were responses from former team-mates and rivals alike, with Bellingham simply writing “Szobooo” with a rocket emoji.

Ex-RB Leipzig team-mate Christopher Nkunku, now of Chelsea, echoed Szoboszlai’s “boom” caption, while ex-Liverpool and current Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi added a cheeky response.

“Put a lil more power in it,” the midfielder’s fellow Hungarian joked.

For what it’s worth, Szoboszlai isn’t convinced his goal on Wednesday night was a career best, as he explained in his interview with LFCTV.

“It was very special,” he explained.

“I don’t know if it was the best goal, I scored one of my best in the national team and also in Salzburg.

“But [it was] one of the best for sure.”

The 22-year-old added: “I’m just doing my things, working hard and always ready to fight for the team, for the fans, for myself.

“And as I get many chances, I want to give back.”