Your first news overview of the week includes a hint into potential future transfer plans both in and out of Anfield, along with plenty more.

Liverpool “admire” Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has emerged as a player that has caught the eye of Liverpool’s recruitment team.

Whether we like it or not, there will eventually come a point at which the club must plan for life without Mohamed Salah and the summer nonsense has caused fans to speculate about potential alternatives.

The Athletic have looked into the viability of a number of the reported options and listed the forward as a possibility.

Liverpool are said to “admire” the 26-year-old and it is thought that the club have been keeping an eye on the player for a “number of seasons.”

Bowen certainly wouldn’t represent a like-for-like replacement for the Egyptian King, but he could become an affordable option that would provide a welcome boost for the homegrown quota.

With his contract up in 2025, the manager could look to add the Englishman to the attacking options as one of a number of incomings if and when Salah eventually leaves.

3 things today: Salah interest lingers & Klopp visits old club

The Saudi Pro League remains hopeful of an “opportunity” to lure Salah to the Middle East after the failed attempts over the summer

Jurgen Klopp returned to Mainz to watch their friendly with MSV Duisburg, where one Reds loanee was in action

Trent Kane-Doherty has explained how his “fearless” attitude earned him a surprise call-up to train with the first team

Latest Liverpool FC news

A Trent Alexander-Arnold assist stat has circulated online but you can ignore it, he’s good enough without false facts!

Liverpool are said to have been interested in Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas over the summer, that’s a new one as far as we’re concerned too!

Liverpool’s player ratings for the upcoming EA Sports FC 2024 game have been leaked, with none of the Reds cracking the 90 barrier this year

Latest chat from elsewhere

Arsenal are looking to tie down captain Martin Odegaard to a long-term deal, with his current contract set to expire in 2025 (Metro)

Gareth Southgate twice talked Kyle Walker out of international retirement prior to his first England goal over the weekend (Sky Sports)

Tottenham are on the verge of signing teenage defender Luka Voskovic but he won’t join up with the squad until 2025 (Evening Standard)

