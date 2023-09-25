★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 24, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Curtis Jones “has reached new level” but remains “underrated” Liverpool cog

Curtis Jones is one of the understated profiles in Liverpool’s midfield, but in the win over West Ham, he showcased what he offers to the team – and it didn’t go unnoticed.

In his third start of the season, Jones lined up alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – a midfield unit that hardly put a foot wrong throughout the Anfield clash.

Jones never stopped running, from the first whistle to the last and was a constant menace for the West Ham defenders and goalkeeper, placing pressure on seemingly every kick.

The 22-year-old was withdrawn after 77 relentless minutes, ending his day with a passing accuracy of 96.1 percent, four tackles and one pressure act after another.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 24, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (R) and Alexis Mac Allister celebrate their side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jones’ role in the side can often be under-appreciated, but the Anfield crowd’s standing ovation on Sunday was resounding, a response that said everything about the midfielder’s performance.

And praise came from far and wide for the academy graduate, whose development will continue to head in only one direction in what is the next evolution of Jurgen Klopp‘s side:

Jones has played a total of 101 games for his boyhood club, and he has always been held to high standards, but his growth is obvious.

His decision-making and timing on and off the ball has improved and the hope will be that his days of picking up unusual injuries are over – though he has already missed two matches.

It is always easy to pick out points to criticise but equally, the opposite has to be recognised and against West Ham, Jones’ performance was worthy of adulation – he left everything on the pitch.

