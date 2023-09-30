★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker consoles a dejected Joel Matip after the defender scored an injury-time own-goal to give Spurs the victory during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Fantastic” Liverpool show “proper character” despite “unjust” result

While Liverpool came away from Tottenham with nothing, there are still positives to take for Jurgen Klopp‘s side after Joel Matip‘s own goal meant defeat in North London.

It was a real punch to the gut when the ball ricocheted off Matip and into the net but, after the final whistle, there was still a sense of pride in the performance Liverpool had given.

While a winner was clearly too optimistic once the Reds were down to nine, Liverpool made Tottenham struggle until the final seconds of the match.

In the face of adversity, Klopp’s team once again showed us the spirit that will see them through this season. Despite the day ending in defeat, we could be proud of the Reds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Supporters were obviously still disappointed, and angry at the officiating, but still find time to voice their pride in the players.

“What an effort two red cards, one one 26 mins and another on 67 mins that is massive effort right there and all fans need to acknowledge it.” – in the comments.

Darwin Nunez was also feeling spirited at full time, despite the hosts’ late winner.

“Heads up fellow Reds – the team did us proud today & it’s how they bounce back from that heartbreak which will show we’ve got more to come.

“Disgraceful officiating as the article correctly puts, I can’t add anything else to that.” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

“Emotions. I couldn’t be more devoed, yet more PROUD of this resilient, brilliant gang of Reds than the effort and fight they put forth in the face of everything there.” – KloppiteE in the comments.

“In the end, we only lost one point because we could only have got a 1-1 out that. But it still stings because we showed so much more character and quality than Spurs. We got diddled there a few seasons ago due to dodgy officiating. Same old, same old.

“That said, I actually feel better about our chances in the PL this season than I did before the match.” – Michael Hugh in the comments.

