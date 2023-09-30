“Fantastic” Liverpool show “proper character” despite “unjust” result

While Liverpool came away from Tottenham with nothing, there are still positives to take for Jurgen Klopp‘s side after Joel Matip‘s own goal meant defeat in North London.

It was a real punch to the gut when the ball ricocheted off Matip and into the net but, after the final whistle, there was still a sense of pride in the performance Liverpool had given.

While a winner was clearly too optimistic once the Reds were down to nine, Liverpool made Tottenham struggle until the final seconds of the match.

In the face of adversity, Klopp’s team once again showed us the spirit that will see them through this season. Despite the day ending in defeat, we could be proud of the Reds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Supporters were obviously still disappointed, and angry at the officiating, but still find time to voice their pride in the players.

Never been prouder of Liverpool. Brilliant away end, team gave it everything. Gonna be some season with this lot ? — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) September 30, 2023

Fantastic performance by Liverpool. Gutting finish but can't imagine how tired all those players must have been. Game falsified by corrupt officiating. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) September 30, 2023

“What an effort two red cards, one one 26 mins and another on 67 mins that is massive effort right there and all fans need to acknowledge it.” – in the comments.

Darwin Nunez was also feeling spirited at full time, despite the hosts’ late winner.

Have a look at Darwin here. This is the way we will beat the CORRUPT B*****ds Proud of them. We move. ??#LFC #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/xLGTqu7SMb — AsimLFC (@asim_lfc) September 30, 2023

Up The Reds. The better side and that will tell by the end of the season. The spirit and the fight was all there. Could just do with the odd decision going our way like… ? — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) September 30, 2023

Herculean effort from Liverpool in a game where everything went against them. Serious questions need asking of the referee (again!) and what happened with the offside goal? A disgrace. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) September 30, 2023

Liverpool deserved so much more than defeat today. If they take anything from this game, it should be that it was decided by the man in the middle and that, over the course of a season, they will surely prove themselves to be in a different league to Tottenham. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) September 30, 2023

“Heads up fellow Reds – the team did us proud today & it’s how they bounce back from that heartbreak which will show we’ve got more to come. “Disgraceful officiating as the article correctly puts, I can’t add anything else to that.” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

One of the cruelest and most unjust defeats I can ever remember. Nothing but proud of the Reds – a phenomenal effort by each and every one of them. Hooper should never referee a game ever again. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 30, 2023

I'm proud of the boys anyway. They did whatever they could and even more. If I write what I think about the ref, Elon will delete this account and send his people with baseball bats to explain me I can't use such words on his beloved platform. — LFChistory.net (@LFChistory) September 30, 2023

“Emotions. I couldn’t be more devoed, yet more PROUD of this resilient, brilliant gang of Reds than the effort and fight they put forth in the face of everything there.” – KloppiteE in the comments.

“In the end, we only lost one point because we could only have got a 1-1 out that. But it still stings because we showed so much more character and quality than Spurs. We got diddled there a few seasons ago due to dodgy officiating. Same old, same old. “That said, I actually feel better about our chances in the PL this season than I did before the match.” – Michael Hugh in the comments.

Jota at the most, for red mist on the challenge for his 2nd yellow, is the only player in red who disappointed today. All the others. Proper character. 11v11 they don’t win that game. — ML (@FootyML) September 30, 2023