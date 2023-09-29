Liverpool and Tottenham meet in a heavyweight Premier League encounter, but are Spurs fans confident of a first win over the Reds at their new home?

Jurgen Klopp‘s side beat West Ham 3-1 at Anfield last weekend, following another impressive performance in an increasingly promising start to the season.

On Saturday evening, however, Liverpool face their biggest test of the campaign to date, as they visit a Spurs side also flying high under likeable new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Their 2-2 draw away to Arsenal last Sunday was a strong result, and they look made of sterner stuff than they have in the past.

The match is fast approaching, so This Is Anfield’s Henry Jackson got in touch with football.london’s Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) to discuss a mouthwatering contest this weekend and much more.

Tottenham sit fourth in the table – how optimistic are you?

They’ve started really well under Ange Postecoglou and they’re playing the kind of football the Spurs fans have yearned for in recent years.

While having no European football for the first time in 14 years can’t ever be celebrated, it does come with the by-product of Postecoglou having full weeks free throughout the season to work with his side.

That’s already showing in how quickly the new players and older ones have taken on board what he wants with his front-foot, risk-taking style of football.

Fourth is about right for how Spurs are going with this young team and I’m optimistic they could get top five this season, which is likely to seal Champions League qualification.

Just how popular is Postecoglou – what’s he done to make such a difference?

He is incredibly popular with the players, staff and the fans. The Australian speaks so well, with such clarity about what he wants and expects and then he goes out there and makes it happen.

The players love Postecoglou because he takes the responsibility off them for any mistakes.

He wants them to play fast, possession-based football, playing out from the back, and if they get caught in possession or their passes intercepted he makes it clear that’s fine, because he asked them to do it.

That’s a world away from recent managers, who made it very clear that they did not feel the fault lay with them.

Postecoglou removing the fear factor makes them even more confident in playing the passing football that he calls for and so far you saw that at the Emirates Stadium.

It has brought the results he has earned elsewhere in his career.

Who do you view as Spurs’ key players this season?

James Maddison has already become the creative hub of everything Spurs do, and Yves Bissouma alongside him has been brought back to life as a midfield powerhouse by the arrival of Postecoglou.

Son Heung-min has been transformed into a lethal central striker, while Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven might be young, but they have slotted into the defence and instantly improved it.

Along with the new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who has impressed from the off, there is a really strong core to the team now.

What’s one thing you’d change at Spurs currently?

That cup defeat at Fulham.

Postecoglou changed most of the team and the second XI showed that the strength isn’t quite there when you delve deeper into the squad in some positions.

Spurs went out on penalties and it’s another cup exit to add to so many over the years.

Away from the Spurs, which team will surprise us in 2023/24?

There’s not so much a surprise element to them anymore, but Brighton so far seem to be dealing with the Premier League aspect of all of their packed schedule well, if not the cup aspects.

It suggests that they are still going to be a force in the league if they prioritise that, although how doable that is as the season rolls on and injuries pile up is another thing.

Which Liverpool player would you most want at Spurs currently?

I still don’t think you can look past Mo Salah.

He is one of the world’s best players and he would fit into Spurs’ system perfectly.

Looking ahead to Saturday, where will the key battles take place?

Salah vs. Udogie is going to be a key one, as is Dejan Kulusevski vs. Andy Robertson at the other end.

I also think how the Liverpool midfielders like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai deal with the movement of Maddison and Bissouma is going to dictate how much joy Spurs will have on the day with their buildup play.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

Both teams come into the game off the back of unbeaten starts to the season and in good form, with plenty of goals to their name.

I think the good feeling around Spurs, and what will be a noisy stadium because of that, might just tip the balance on the pitch.

Spurs have a dreadful record against Liverpool in recent years, but I have a feeling they might take a 2-1 win out of this game if they take on board what they learned from the draw at Arsenal.