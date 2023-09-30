Curtis Jones was the third Liverpool player to receive a straight red card this season, meaning Jurgen Klopp will not be able to call upon his young midfielder in the games to come.

The 22-year-old’s challenge for the ball saw his foot go over the top and land stud first into Yves Bissouma’s lower leg in the first half at Tottenham.

Referee Simon Hooper initially deemed the challenge a yellow card but after being directed to the pitch side screen after advice from VAR Darren England, he upgraded the punishment to a red card.

In the 26th minute, it left the Reds with 10 men once again after another bewildering decision from the officials that showed the rules are in need of a review.

As it stands, Jones will receive a three-match ban – which is the norm with straight red cards for violent conduct or serious foul play.

That means the midfielder would miss the following games:

Brighton (A) – Sunday, October 8

– Sunday, October 8 Everton (H) – Saturday, October 21

– Saturday, October 21 Nottingham Forest (H) – Sunday, October 29

With an international break between the trip to Brighton and the visit of Everton, Jones’ match time will only come in the Europa League with a senior England call-up very unlikely.

Only a red for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity warrants a one-match ban, and while Liverpool could yet appeal the red card, as they did with Alexis Mac Allister, the case isn’t as clear cut – far from it.

The three-match ban would mean Jones would only return to domestic action on November 1, when the Reds make the trip to Bournemouth for their next League Cup tie.