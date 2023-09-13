Jurgen Klopp‘s agent has eased the fears of Liverpool fans by insisting that his client won’t be taking the recently vacated Germany managerial position.

The usual speculation began to surface when it was announced that Hansi Flick was being removed from the role at the weekend.

Flick’s sacking came after his side fell to a 4-1 friendly defeat to Japan on Saturday, meaning that the German FA are on the lookout for a new manager to lead them at the Euro 2024 as hosts.

Being a high-profile and successful German manager, Klopp is often a name that gets linked to the position whenever it becomes available, despite having been at Anfield since 2015.

His agent, Marc Kosicke, has dismissed any of those rumours and insisted that Klopp remains committed to seeing out his “long-term contract” at Liverpool.

Speaking to Sportschau, Kosicke explained: “Jurgen has a long-term contract with LFC and is not available for the national coaching position.”

Klopp himself has tended to dodge the subject of coaching his national team, but he did admit to Sky Germany that it would be a “great honour” to manage his country back in July.

The German did however add that the “loyalty” and “responsibility” he feels towards his club mean that he would not walk away prematurely.

It was also reported earlier this week that the concept of Klopp combining his duties with Liverpool and Germany would be “definitely out of the question” for the 56-year-old.

The prospect always felt unlikely, but Reds fans can breathe a sigh of relief after the manager’s commitment to the club has been reiterated once more.

Klopp signed a new deal at Anfield last April to extend his stay until the summer of 2026, which is set to take his tenure beyond a decade.

His previous stints at both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund lasted exactly seven seasons, meaning that Liverpool will comfortably be the place at which he has remained the longest.

Fans will be hoping that Klopp opts to renew his terms for an even longer period, but they can at least rest assured that they will get at least two more years of this incredible era beyond the 2023/24 season.