Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold should be involved in Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham, but Stefan Bajcetic has had a “little setback.”

Alexander-Arnold has been absent since the 3-0 win over Aston Villa on September 3, missing three games with a hamstring injury.

But the right-back rejoined training on Monday, before being rested for the League Cup victory over Leicester, with an eye on involvement against Tottenham.

Speaking ahead of the journey to north London, Klopp gave an update on Alexander-Arnold’s fitness, with the expectation being that he is involved.

“Trent trained yesterday normal, will train today normal, so we have to make a decision,” the manager said.

“He will be in the squad. I’m not a doctor, but he looks like he can be in the squad tomorrow and play.”

Liverpool will, however, be without Bajcetic on Saturday evening, with the 18-year-old suffering a new calf injury which Klopp described as a “little setback.”

“Stefan had a little, little, little setback,” he explained.

“The problem with Stefan, we have to be really careful.

“A little, little, little, tiny calf issue. That’s how it is when you’re six months out.

“We try everything without pushing him, but in the end, it’s disappointing for him and us as well.

“We have to take him out a little bit. He can work on pretty much everything else, but not play.

“That’s it [on injuries], I would say. Thiago still out, Conor [Bradley] still out. I think that’s it.”