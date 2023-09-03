Aston Villa are the visitors to Anfield as Liverpool look for their third Premier League win of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo, Jota

Opponent: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Kellyman, Bailey, Duran

