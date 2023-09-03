★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah assists the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa – Follow the Premier League match here!

Aston Villa are the visitors to Anfield as Liverpool look for their third Premier League win of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Elliott, Doak, Gakpo, Jota

Opponent: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres; Cash, Kamara, Luiz, Digne; McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Kellyman, Bailey, Duran

