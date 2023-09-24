Liverpool return to Anfield for Premier League action and West Ham are the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.
Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo
West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Antonio
Subs: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Kudus, Benrahma, Fornals, Cornet, Ings
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments