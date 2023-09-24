★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC IN PURPLE

NEW THIRD KIT & TRAINING

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 24, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai featured on the cover of the official matchday programme before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. West Ham – Follow the Premier League match here!

Liverpool return to Anfield for Premier League action and West Ham are the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Kudus, Benrahma, Fornals, Cornet, Ings

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023