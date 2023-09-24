Liverpool return to Anfield for Premier League action and West Ham are the visitors. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Kudus, Benrahma, Fornals, Cornet, Ings

