Leicester are up next at Anfield as the Reds kick off their League Cup campaign with a repeat of the 2021/22 quarter-final.

Liverpool are currently on an 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions since losing at Manchester City (4-1) on April 1st, winning 13 and drawing five. They have scored 45 goals during this sequence.

The Reds have not won a League Cup tie in normal time at Anfield in the last seven matches.

The last time they won a home tie in normal time was in November 2016 in a 2-0 win over Leeds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have not this season conceded a goal in any game after the 42nd minute.

Familiar faces

There have been only seven goalless draws in 120 meetings between the teams in all competitions.

Liverpool have failed to score in only two of the last 29 home encounters in all competitions – in successive games in April 1999 and May 2000.

Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for Wolves against the Foxes in a league game in January 2019.

The teams met in pre-season with Liverpool winning 4-0 in Singapore, the goals coming from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak.

Tim Robinson from West Sussex is the referee – he has never taken charge of Liverpool before. He refereed Leicester twice last season – they lost them both.

Liverpool have played in the League Cup 26 times under Jurgen Klopp and in that sequence 89 different players have been used.

Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Jarell Quansah are all yet to make their Reds bow in the competition.

Potential danger man

Jamie Vardy has netted 10 goals in his 17 appearances against the Reds in all competitions.

He is Leicester’s equal-top goalscorer against Liverpool, along with Ernie Hine.

Vardy scored after just 21 seconds of City’s 4-1 win at Southampton earlier this month.

Leicester have won all six away games this season in league and cup, scoring 13 goals in the process while conceding just twice.

Last Saturday they went back to the summit of the Championship with a 1-0 home victory over Bristol City – Vardy scoring from the penalty spot.

The striker already has three goals to his name in 2023/24.

Only Andy Cole and Harry Kane have more top-flight goals against the Reds than Vardy.

Milestones up for grabs

Liverpool’s next win will be their 150th in the League Cup (including penalty shoot-outs).

The Reds are seven goals short of registering 500 in the competition.

Darwin Nunez could make his 50th appearance for Liverpool. He currently has 18 goals and six assists.

Mo Salah, if selected, will play his 150th game for Liverpool at Anfield. He has scored 103 goals in front of the Kop.

Scorers so far this season

Liverpool: Nunez 4, Salah 4, Diaz 3, Jota 2, Gakpo 1, Robertson 1, Szoboszlai 1, own goals 2.

Leicester: McAteer 4, Ndidi 3, Vardy 3, Dewsbury-Hall 2, Iheanacho 2, Mavididi 2, Casadei 1, Marcal-Madivadua 1.