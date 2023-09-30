Liverpool lost 2-1 away to Tottenham in utterly cruel fashion on Saturday evening, with Reds supporters left fuming at a disgraceful refereeing performance.

The Reds were boosted by defeats for Man City, Man United and Everton earlier in the day, and they knew victory at Tottenham would put them top of the Premier League.

A harsh red card for Curtis Jones gave Liverpool a huge uphill task and, when Son Heung-min opened the scoring, things got even harder.

Cody Gakpo equalised on the stroke of half time, but substitute Diogo Jota was also sent off before Joel Matip heartbreakingly scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the defeat across social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

A baffling Diaz decision…

Curtis' was never a red.

Luis Diaz WASN'T offside.

Jota got booked cos Udogie kicked himself.

At least 3 times, the ref blew when we were on the attack to bring it back. Hard not to feel robbed — Ricky (@RickyMann4) September 30, 2023

They very nearly made a complete mess of one last week against Brentford and I think they may have made a mess of that Diaz offside. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) September 30, 2023

“Have the police been told yet?”

– Stevie jesus in the This Is Anfield comments

Someone is going to have to explain that Diaz offside to me. No lines drawn, no major review. He looks way on… — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 30, 2023

It’s hard to think rationally when you’re so overwhelmed by anger, but genuinely, can anyone provide a credible explanation why Diaz’s goal was checked so quickly and no lines were shown? We all want to believe the sport isn’t corrupt but that sort of thing makes it difficult. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 30, 2023

“By far, the most scandalous decision is not even checking Diaz’s goal with the lines.”

– NOVAram in the This Is Anfield comments

“Not even showing the line for Diaz offside call, pathetic, need to explain that”

– davakin in the This Is Anfield comments

It was one of many scandalous decisions by Hooper…

When it takes this long for an answer from @FA_PGMOL over a contentious decision you know there’s been a f**k up! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 30, 2023

Liverpool topped the Premier League fair play table for five consecutive seasons under Jurgen Klopp. That they have received four red cards already this season says everything about how unfortunate they've been in terms of decisions. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) September 30, 2023

Got a lot of time for this Spurs team and Ange Postecoglou, but they have absolutely been handed this victory by the incompetent PL officials! Makes me sick. — Karl (@KarlThyer) September 30, 2023

“We should ask for investigation. This match can’t go easily”

– Ahmed Hassan on Facebook

Never been prouder of Liverpool. Brilliant away end, team gave it everything. Gonna be some season with this lot ? — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) September 30, 2023

Couldn't be prouder of those players. Incredible effort but let's be honest, we were never going to be allowed to get anything out of that game. Officials got what they wanted. — The Liverpool Way (@theliverpoolway) September 30, 2023

Horrendous offside call by the lino, confirmed without checking by VAR which would have been 1-0 Horrendous red card for CJ who tackled the ball, with control and without excess force Horrendous Yellow for Jota having made no challenge of the lad who tripped himself Horrendous… — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) September 30, 2023

Liverpool are still in a strong position, despite the defeat…

The main takeaway from this game, refereeing aside, is this Liverpool team are title contenders for sure. — Jimmy Rice (@JimmyRiceWriter) September 30, 2023

At least City didn’t gain any points on us — Akki (@Akki_GymGuy) September 30, 2023

We have a really special set of lads here. Going to be in for one hell of a season with them — Lizzi Doyle (@lizzidoyle) September 30, 2023

“A very painful game to watch, this is one of the most biased game I’ve ever watched.”

– SoonLye Lim on Facebook

You’d have to say though, there’s a Hell of a lot to be positive about. We’ll clearly finish above Spurs anyway. — Dominic Trout (@dominic_trout) September 30, 2023

Ignore the result, it’s just noise after all of that. This Liverpool side are the absolute business. That’s what it takes to get points off us now that we’ve settled. That’s what it takes. Bring on the absolute world. — Mari Murphy (@MariCLMurphy) September 30, 2023