★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans lament Diaz offside “mess” after “scandalous” Hooper display

Liverpool lost 2-1 away to Tottenham in utterly cruel fashion on Saturday evening, with Reds supporters left fuming at a disgraceful refereeing performance.

The Reds were boosted by defeats for Man City, Man United and Everton earlier in the day, and they knew victory at Tottenham would put them top of the Premier League.

A harsh red card for Curtis Jones gave Liverpool a huge uphill task and, when Son Heung-min opened the scoring, things got even harder.

Cody Gakpo equalised on the stroke of half time, but substitute Diogo Jota was also sent off before Joel Matip heartbreakingly scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the defeat across social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A baffling Diaz decision…

“Have the police been told yet?”

Stevie jesus in the This Is Anfield comments

“By far, the most scandalous decision is not even checking Diaz’s goal with the lines.”

NOVAram in the This Is Anfield comments

“Not even showing the line for Diaz offside call, pathetic, need to explain that”

davakin in the This Is Anfield comments

 

It was one of many scandalous decisions by Hooper…

“We should ask for investigation. This match can’t go easily”

Ahmed Hassan on Facebook

 

Liverpool are still in a strong position, despite the defeat…

“A very painful game to watch, this is one of the most biased game I’ve ever watched.”

SoonLye Lim on Facebook

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023