Liverpool head to Tottenham on Saturday with only three injuries in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, boosted by the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds are in north London this evening as they look to make it eight wins in a row in all competitions and nine unbeaten to start the campaign.

They come up against a tough Tottenham side led by Ange Postecoglou, however, with Klopp emphasising their strength in his pre-match press conference.

Klopp also gave an update on the fitness of his squad, with only three players sidelined at present.

Here is who is returning from injury and who will miss out against Spurs:

The headline news is that Alexander-Arnold is fit again and expected to join the squad, though it remains to be seen whether Klopp will start his vice-captain.

“Trent trained [Thursday] normal, will train [Friday] normal, so we have to make a decision,” the manager explained.

“He will be in the squad. I’m not a doctor, but he looks like he can be in the squad tomorrow and play.”

However, there has been a new blow for Stefan Bajcetic, who came off the bench in the 3-1 win over Leicester in midweek but has suffered a “little setback.”

“We have to take him out a little bit,” Klopp said. “He can work on pretty much everything else, but not play.”

Thiago and Conor Bradley remain long-term absentees, with no timeframe on their return to the pitch as of yet.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Doak