LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai walks out before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC team news vs. Tottenham – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool head to Tottenham on Saturday with only three injuries in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, boosted by the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds are in north London this evening as they look to make it eight wins in a row in all competitions and nine unbeaten to start the campaign.

They come up against a tough Tottenham side led by Ange Postecoglou, however, with Klopp emphasising their strength in his pre-match press conference.

Klopp also gave an update on the fitness of his squad, with only three players sidelined at present.

Here is who is returning from injury and who will miss out against Spurs:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The headline news is that Alexander-Arnold is fit again and expected to join the squad, though it remains to be seen whether Klopp will start his vice-captain.

“Trent trained [Thursday] normal, will train [Friday] normal, so we have to make a decision,” the manager explained.

“He will be in the squad. I’m not a doctor, but he looks like he can be in the squad tomorrow and play.”

However, there has been a new blow for Stefan Bajcetic, who came off the bench in the 3-1 win over Leicester in midweek but has suffered a “little setback.”

“We have to take him out a little bit,” Klopp said. “He can work on pretty much everything else, but not play.”

Thiago and Conor Bradley remain long-term absentees, with no timeframe on their return to the pitch as of yet.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Tottenham

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

