The Reds are back in League Cup action on Wednesday night and the game could see Jurgen Klopp give opportunities to his youth and fringe players.

Liverpool will kick off their League Cup campaign at home to Leicester in a repeat of the 2021/22 quarter-final en route to lifting the trophy at Wembley.

Picking a team for this one presents a host of challenges and it is difficult to determine how strong the manager will want his team to be against the Foxes.

Here’s a look at the likely starting lineup ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Team news

This is what assistant boss Pepijn Lijnders had to say ahead of the tie:

The game will come “too early” for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Thiago remains unavailable as he continues to nurse his hip injury

Stefan Bajcetic at right-back long-term “would not make sense”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Leicester

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes for the last midweek fixture at LASK in the Europa League and there is a chance he will adopt a similar approach for the League Cup opener.

The side that played in Austria is likely to closely resemble the one that faces Enzo Maresca’s team as Klopp looks to share the minutes around his squad as the schedule begins to increase.

Here is what it may look like:

Caoimhin Kelleher to start in goal as he did against LASK

Jarrell Quansah to be the only change at the back from Thursday

Ryan Gravenberch to make his first domestic start

Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota to return to the forward line

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Kelleher; Bajcetic, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Jota, Gakpo

There are some alternative options at the manager’s disposal should he choose to shuffle the pack in the midweek encounter.

Bajcetic will be keen to continue his return to his usual spot in midfield and the Spaniard may see his wish granted against the Foxes following Lijnders’ comments.

Virgil van Dijk has featured just twice for the Reds this month and the manager may look to give him some extra minutes in order to maintain his match sharpness.

Bobby Clark is yet to play for the senior team this season and the cup tie could present an opportunity for him to get on the pitch.

Here are some of the additional options Klopp might wish to consider:

Joe Gomez to keep his place in the side at right-back

Bajcetic to move into midfield ahead of Wataru Endo

Van Dijk to start due to recent lack of minutes

Clark to replace Ryan Gravenberch in the middle

Liverpool were the winners in a dramatic encounter last time the two sides met in this competition after a late Takumi Minamino strike took the game to penalties.

The manager will be hoping for a more routine route to progression on this occasion as he gives valuable minutes to those on the periphery of his strongest 11.

The road to Wembley starts on Wednesday night and it will hopefully be another glorious one as we go in search of a 10th League Cup triumph.

Up the Reds!