LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fan Reactions  

Liverpool “look like a proper football team again” as fans laud Szoboszlai

Liverpool produced an immaculate performance to beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League at Anfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai a joy to watch.

The Reds faced a potentially stern test on Sunday afternoon, as a Villa side with potential top-six aspirations headed to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were superb in the first half, however, going 2-0 up in no time thanks to Szoboszlai’s well-executed strike and Matty Cash’s own goal.

Mohamed Salah added a third from close range after the break, having had his name sung all afternoon, completing a perfect day for Liverpool.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to a fantastic win on social media.

 

There was resounding positivity at the final whistle…

“That’s a great win, I fully expected Villa to really test us, they didn’t. Commanding performance.”

Jason Rowlands on Facebook

“Amazing what an young and energetic midfield can do. Also, I just appreciate Nunez more and more each game. What a star!”

Niggs Devani on Facebook

 

Trent produced a virtuous performance, while Szoboszlai shone yet again…

“Yeah Trent has been immense, but how good is Szoboszlai. What a find!”

Awny in the This Is Anfield comments

 

It has been a superb start heading into the international break, following four testing games…

“Unbeaten start against some tricky opponents.”

David Mc in the This Is Anfield comments

