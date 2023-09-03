Liverpool produced an immaculate performance to beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League at Anfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai a joy to watch.

The Reds faced a potentially stern test on Sunday afternoon, as a Villa side with potential top-six aspirations headed to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were superb in the first half, however, going 2-0 up in no time thanks to Szoboszlai’s well-executed strike and Matty Cash’s own goal.

Mohamed Salah added a third from close range after the break, having had his name sung all afternoon, completing a perfect day for Liverpool.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to a fantastic win on social media.

There was resounding positivity at the final whistle…

Very professional win. Not seen that enough in the past year. Made that last 20 mins boring in the best way possible. Huge credit to that backline too, don't think many anticipated our first clean sheet of the season to be against this Villa attack. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) September 3, 2023

Incredible work to come away with a clean sheet against this Villa side, especially with a heavily rotated back line. Villa have been high scoring so far this season, off the back of a game plan that creates a lot of good value chances. Really good from Liverpool today. — Mari Murphy (@MariCLMurphy) September 3, 2023

I remember Liverpool being bullied in the centre of the park as Aston Villa claimed a deserve point here in May. Hugely encouraging to see a new-look midfield flip things on their head today to make it an excellent start to the new season. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) September 3, 2023

Didn't feel like we got out of second gear. #LFC — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) September 3, 2023

“That’s a great win, I fully expected Villa to really test us, they didn’t. Commanding performance.” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook

A comfortable win in what looked like a tricky game for LFC. Szoboszlai my MOTM once again, incredible tenacity for the 90 mins & his early goal settled the side. Given the circumstances Gomez was also very impressive. Assured throughout in the absence of Virgil. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) September 3, 2023

That was refreshingly serene after the chaos of the last couple of games. Such a confident and controlled performance from the first minute. Made a decent Villa side look very average. Great way to head into the break. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 3, 2023

Great performance and a great start to the season. We look like a proper football team again. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) September 3, 2023

“Amazing what an young and energetic midfield can do. Also, I just appreciate Nunez more and more each game. What a star!” – Niggs Devani on Facebook

LFC have made some good Villa players – and a good Villa team – look bang average today. Hugely reassuring performance. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) September 3, 2023

Trent produced a virtuous performance, while Szoboszlai shone yet again…

Trent Alexander-Arnold now has 55 Premier League assists in 202 games – that’s more than: – 54 – Mesut Özil (184 games)

– 54 – Eden Hazard (245 games)

– 54 – Juan Mata (278 games) Absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/kdrQptdWSe — ? (@TheVVDRole) September 3, 2023

Dominik Szoboszlai. Just outrageous. The kind of midfielder we've all wanted for years. There isn't an iteration of Klopp's Liverpool that wouldn't have benefited from him, which is saying something. 1 loss of possession aside, he's been incredible both offensively & defensively — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) September 3, 2023

“Yeah Trent has been immense, but how good is Szoboszlai. What a find!” – Awny in the This Is Anfield comments

Trent Alexander-Arnold putting on an absolute clinic on the dangers of playing a high line without applying pressure on the ball#LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/l9I6KqVZdQ — Ollie Hopkins (@oliver_hopkins) September 3, 2023

Trent really stepped up today, positive signs. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) September 3, 2023

Szoboszlai’s ability to play across the entire width of the pitch opens up so much flexibility in possession for this Liverpool team — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) September 3, 2023

What a signing Szoboszlai has been — Akki (@Akki_GymGuy) September 3, 2023

It has been a superb start heading into the international break, following four testing games…

Ten points in four games is a fantastic start, especially given how hard the fixtures have been, and the red cards/injuries/suspensions. Very promising stuff. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 3, 2023

This has been a very, very, very good start to the season. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) September 3, 2023

“Unbeaten start against some tricky opponents.” – David Mc in the This Is Anfield comments

Well that was absolutely lovely. Both Dom Szoboszlai in general and the fact the Reds have 10/12pts from a very tricky opening four. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) September 3, 2023

Only twice in the PL era (2018/19 and 2019/20) have Liverpool had more than 10 points after four games, with six other instances of getting exactly 10. With two tough aways, two red cards and a midfield largely rebuilt from scratch? Yeah, I’ll take that. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) September 3, 2023