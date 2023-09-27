★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah prepares to take a penalty during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool to play Bournemouth in League Cup 4th round

Liverpool will face Bournemouth in the fourth round of the League Cup next month, after securing their progression at home to Leicester.

The draw for the last 16 stage of the competition took place after the Reds saw off Enzo Maresca’s side at Anfield, fighting back to win 3-1.

Liverpool were drawn away to Bournemouth.

A win would take the Reds beyond the point they reached last season when they were knocked out by Man City after the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

 

When is the match?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The fixtures for the fourth round of the League Cup will take place on either October 31 or November 1.

That will come between a home meeting with Nottingham Forest and an away trip to Luton in the Premier League which land either side of the fixture.

It provides Jurgen Klopp with another opportunity to continue to rotate his side as he navigates the League Cup and Europa League group stage alongside the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool have won the trophy more times than any other side and are searching for their 10th victory in the competition, having lifted it in 2021/22 following a penalty shootout win over Chelsea.

 

2023/24 League Cup schedule

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 26, 2018: The Football League Cup trophy, with Carabao branding, on display before the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fourth round: W/C October 30
Quarter-finals: W/C December 18
Semi-finals first leg: W/C January 8
Semi-finals second leg: W/C January 21
Final: February 25, Sunday

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023