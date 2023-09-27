Liverpool to play Bournemouth in League Cup 4th round

Liverpool will face Bournemouth in the fourth round of the League Cup next month, after securing their progression at home to Leicester.

The draw for the last 16 stage of the competition took place after the Reds saw off Enzo Maresca’s side at Anfield, fighting back to win 3-1.

Liverpool were drawn away to Bournemouth.

A win would take the Reds beyond the point they reached last season when they were knocked out by Man City after the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

When is the match?

The fixtures for the fourth round of the League Cup will take place on either October 31 or November 1.

That will come between a home meeting with Nottingham Forest and an away trip to Luton in the Premier League which land either side of the fixture.

It provides Jurgen Klopp with another opportunity to continue to rotate his side as he navigates the League Cup and Europa League group stage alongside the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool have won the trophy more times than any other side and are searching for their 10th victory in the competition, having lifted it in 2021/22 following a penalty shootout win over Chelsea.

2023/24 League Cup schedule

Fourth round: W/C October 30

Quarter-finals: W/C December 18

Semi-finals first leg: W/C January 8

Semi-finals second leg: W/C January 21

Final: February 25, Sunday