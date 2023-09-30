Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is one of the best-known names in world football, and his agent makes sure he is paid accordingly.

Salah’s true earnings have been revealed by his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, as part of his involvement in Harvard Business School.

The negotiations behind Salah’s new Liverpool contract are to become a case study at the prestigious university.

The Guardian have seen the study and report what Abbas has contributed.

The agent revealed: “We conservatively expect the total amount received by Mohamed and the image rights companies over the next few years from both his playing contract and his image rights contracts to be somewhere between €54 million [£46.8m] and €62m [£53.7m] per year.”

Even a conservative estimate, therefore, sees Salah is earning nearly £1m per week.

Of that sum, it is believed £350,000 comes from his current playing contract with Liverpool. This is highly taxed but, even so, it is a staggering amount.

Abbas also said: “Now, Mohamed’s endorsements are [each] in the €4m [£3.5m] to €7m [£6.1m] range – him joining Liverpool was a game-changer.”

The Colombian lawyer spoke about how Salah nearly left Liverpool before agreeing the deal.

One point of contention was the amount of ‘variable pay’ the Egyptian would earn. This is pay based on appearances and performance-related goals.

Liverpool wanted a higher percentage of variable pay in the deal, but Abbas argued this would mean the overall value of the contract would need to increase – something that Liverpool eventually agreed to.

The Guardian also reports the Harvard case study ends with a quote from Salah – this is how he was thinking during the negotiations.

“Renewing at Liverpool would be one of the biggest milestones of my career,” said Salah.

“But we have to do this the right way. I’ve learned throughout my career that if you want to be successful, it is important to invest in yourself not just physically but also mentally.

“That is true on the field, but also off the field. You have to control your emotions and be ready for the pressure.”

Thankfully, he stayed and is still propelling Liverpool forward on and off the pitch.