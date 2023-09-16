With Liverpool travelling to Molineux for a fixture against Wolves on Saturday, why not get in the mood by testing yourself on some past players to wear both shirts?

The Reds are firm favourites for the clash against Wolves, and have been for most of their history. Over the years, 27 players have appeared for both teams.

To get all of them would be too hard, though, so we’re going easy and asking you to name every double agent to be born since the Second World War in 1945.

Every one of these players made at least one competitive appearance for Liverpool.

We’re also going to give an honourable mention to Jimmy Melia who was born in 1937. He played 268 times for the Reds, winning the 1964 league title in his last season at the club.

There are 16 players to get and we’ve given you some clues to help out.

You have 10 minutes!

