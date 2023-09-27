A new squad photo can prove a collectors item in years to come, and Liverpool will hope that is the case for the 2023/24 edition, which looked like a lot of fun.

The Reds have started brightly so far this season, unbeaten in all seven games to date – although, they still very much have a flair for the dramatics with four comeback wins already.

Jurgen Klopp has often spoken about how much he loves his current squad and he was the man in the middle for this photocall, though he will hope there is a trophy or two with them next year.

A new kit, new players and plenty of excitement in the building as players and staff assembled for their squad picture, and the behind-the-scenes look from the club proved an entertaining watch.

Here are four things we spotted.

Robbo the loudest of them all

At this point it’s not really a surprise, is it? Andy Robertson‘s voice is loud and proud throughout the process of the photoshoot.

The Scot brings the energy everywhere he goes and he made sure everyone would be on time, shouting “hurry up” down the corridor as the unofficial timekeeper.

And Ibrahima Konate‘s arrival, a little later than some others, certainly got Robbbo’s attention!

As did Ben Doak‘s position in the middle row of the photo, as a consistent front row appearance maker, it astounded the left-back who could only respond with, “no chance, you’re tiny.”

Mo with the blue steel

And strike a pose!

Mo Salah did not even need an invitation to turn the camera and give us his best blue steel, but he did anyway.

Just like he does on the pitch, he’s got plenty of confidence off it too.

Could make quite the interesting basketball team!

A basketball net, basketballs, time to waste and a football team – there’s only one direction this was ever going to go!

Salah was the first to show off his prowess, with Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Robertson all finding the basket.

But soon the feet were involved and Trent Alexander-Arnold got one in perfectly, leading to plenty of disbelief and joy in the room when it went in, only just captured by the cameras.

They ought to all stick to footy, but they would definitely make quite an interesting basketball team – a shorter one than average too.

9 new faces

The summer was full of change for the Reds and with 10 senior departures, it was a first squad photo experience for nine Reds, though only four arrived in the off-season.

Ryan Gravenberch, Jarell Quansah, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ben Doak and Cody Gakpo were all new faces from last season’s edition.

Don’t think the lighting did many favours to those who struggle to tan!