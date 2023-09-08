Stefan Bajcetic is in line to make his long-awaited return to action, with Spain under-21s manager ready to give the youngster his first minutes since March.

The 18-year-old’s impressive breakout season ended prematurely due to an injury described as a stress response around his adductor, and it has been a steady road back to full fitness.

Bajcetic has been named on the bench in Liverpool’s last three matches but has not featured, ensuring his start against Bournemouth in March was his last appearance.

Spain’s under-21s manager Santi Denia is out to change that, with minutes expected for Bajcetic after being called up to the squad for fixtures against Malta and Scotland.

“I wanted him to be here so he could meet the group,” Denia told AS. “He has a work plan that we previously knew about and which we are going to continue.

“He has signed up for Liverpool and although he hasn’t played, we’re looking forward to giving him minutes, even though playing there is very difficult.”

With Liverpool having carefully managed Bajcetic’s recovery, they will be happy to hear that Spain are eager to continue to do the same as to not create any setbacks.

An appearance for Bajcetic, though, would represent his first at U21 level for his country and there is a still a chance he could feature at centre-back, the position he played when recruited at Liverpool.

“When he played in the lower ranks, he played central,” Denia said when asked if Bajcetic is viewed as a midfielder or centre-back. “I think he can give us alternatives in that position.

“It can be like [Hugo] Guillamon in the previous generation, occupying various positions. I have spoken to him and he agrees with that role.”

Bajcetic’s versatility is obviously a trait that Denia values and the sense is that the 18-year-old is content to play a role for the team, wherever that may be.

Spain U21s meet Malta on Friday evening before facing Scotland on Monday in EURO qualifiers, the latter could see Bajcetic come up against Liverpool team-mate Ben Doak.