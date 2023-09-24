After Liverpool won their sixth consecutive match, Jurgen Klopp explained what has made a “big difference” for Darwin Nunez.

Here are five key points from the manager’s post-match press conference…

Klopp explains the “difference” in Nunez

While 15 goals in 42 appearances represents a half-decent start to life in England, Nunez struggled to gain a regular starting spot last season.

He has now started two consecutive matches for the first time this season, though, and is growing into Klopp’s team.

The boss explained why he is performing more often, saying: “Massive steps in the last few weeks, he’s a threat.

“His goal was pretty good, right? He was strong, always available. The defensive work he puts in now, that’s the main difference. Really good.”

It backs up what Klopp was saying last season about pressing being the “ticket” into the starting XI.

Klopp on what has “cost” Endo

Wataru Endo clearly has qualities that can help Liverpool throughout the season. However, he hasn’t yet shown them and Klopp half-joked that his politeness has “cost” him.

“Super guy, very calm, very polite. That cost him the first two weeks maybe! He is everyday improving,” Klopp said.

“He will help us a lot, he will play and start games. But he is all good, he’s a super important part of the squad and I am happy we have him.”

What changed at half time?

“It was the way we played. they didn’t get into challenges anymore,” Klopp explained.

“The goal they scored was a ball we didn’t expect in this moment, a long ball behind. At half time, we looked it back and Robbo [Andy Robertson] couldn’t put him offside so it was clear then that we should maybe react in the centre a little earlier.”

The boss added Liverpool were “much better in possession” after the break, also.

The “most important thing to learn” from the game

Liverpool have looked to their substitutes in recent weeks to win them points, and Sunday’s match was similar.

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo both contributed when they came on, prompting Klopp to say: “The boys who came on had a super positive impact.

“Yes it’s a goal of Diogo, but I really thought when Cody came on, he looked really, really good.

“This is the most important thing we can learn besides the three points obviously. This is how we have to deal with the situation, we have to use them all.”

“Joel Matip with a super performance.”

Matip hasn’t been at his best this season, but today he dealt with Michail Antonio brilliantly.

“It’s a key moment in the game when he chipped the ball there,” the boss added.

“I don’t know how often in the past we suffered when he couldn’t control the ball. Today, he headed once or twice and immediately the chaos starts. He did that really well.”

