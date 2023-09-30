The PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) admitted a “significant human error” denied Luis Diaz a legitimate goal at Tottenham, and Jurgen Klopp was left to question, “who does that help?”

The trip to north London was full of flashpoints and controversy, and Diaz was involved in one of the most crucial incidents after he was adjudged to be offside on his way to scoring.

At that time, the score was poised at 0-0 with the Reds already down to 10 men with 34 minutes on the clock, but despite how close he looked to being onside the VAR check was quick, too quick.

We later came to find out, well after full time, that the VAR official, Darren England, failed to intervene, with the PGMOL acknowledging “a clear and obvious factual error” occurred.

Klopp was informed of the PGMOL’s statement, which admitted Diaz’s goal should have stood, during his press conference, and this is what he had to say.

“Who does that help now? We had that situation in the Man United game [opening day vs. Wolves], did Wolves get points for it?” Klopp asked, to which a “no” swiftly followed in response.

“We will not get points for it, so it doesn’t help.

“Nobody expects 100 percent right decisions on field, but I think we all thought when VAR comes in, it might make things easier.

“I don’t know why people in VAR, are they that much under pressure, the decision was made really quick I would say for that goal.

“It changed the momentum of the game, that’s how it is.

“We score that goal, it was top, top, top and outstandingly well played and in a game where you don’t get lots to feel better, then ‘boop’ – that’s super important information.

“That’s how we can hurt them, that’s how we can beat them. It was super difficult but the boys dealt extremely well with it. The killer of the game was the second red card and a lot of other decisions.”

The Man United game Klopp mentioned was on the opening day when the same referee, Simon Hooper, failed to award a last-minute penalty to Wolves, which later saw him and the VAR team suspended.

The incompetence continues to astound, and more so when Gary Neville revealed on Sky Sports that the message ‘check complete’ was passed on when it never happened in the first place.

Unbelievable, isn’t it?