This is a warning to be prepared to see Jurgen Klopp linked to the Germany job once again following the dismissal of Hansi Flick – spoiler, it will all be nonsense.

You can see it now, the gleeful rubbing of the hands as the opportunity presents itself for Klopp to be strongly linked to fill the now vacant role as manager of the German men’s national team.

We have been here before, countless times for that matter.

But if you do see it, take it with a pinch of salt as Germany now search for Flick’s replacement after relieving him of his duties only hours after Wataru Endo‘s Japan inflicted a 4-1 defeat on his side.

Flick has overseen four defeats in their last five games and won just 12 of 25 matches after replacing Joachim Low in 2021 – former manager Rudi Voller will take temporary charge.

With Germany hosting the men’s Euros next summer, they will be eager to find the ideal replacement, and Klopp’s name has long been associated and will, no doubt, be again.

However, the Liverpool manager has rejected several overtures from the national team over the years and it was only in June that Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, insisted: “This is not a topic for us at all.”

The 56-year-old has maintained that he has a job to do at Liverpool and with a contract until 2026, he will see it out as intended.

“It’s simple,” Klopp said back in 2021 when asked about the Germany job. “You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at Mainz and Dortmund.”

This position will not have changed and he will not leave Anfield, even if some attempt to make it sound like it could be a possibility.