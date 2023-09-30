With the release of the new EA Sports FC game, Liverpool’s squad have once again provided us with some amusing reactions to their new ratings.

The release of the EA Sports video game each year always provokes debate among supporters and it gives the players plenty to talk about too!

The game has been rebranded this year after FIFA was taken out of the name due to their 30-year partnership with EA coming to an end.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was often the man tasked with informing his teammates of their new ratings on the latest edition of the game, but his summer departure has seen Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate take over that particular mantle.

No Reds player has been rated in the 90s for 2023/24 and it is fair to say there were mixed views on how their attributes have been viewed by EA!

“EA says I’m faster than you!” bragged Jota as he and Konate compared their new cards.

The pair then headed for Darwin Nunez and chanted the forward’s name en route to handing him his copy with an 82 rating.

Alisson was up next, with Jota revealing to the Brazilian: “You are my keeper in Ultimate Team!”

High praise from a man we know spends a lot of his spare time on this particular game!

Konate followed up that compliment by declaring him as “the best goalkeeper in the world.” No arguments from us, Ibou!

A common theme among the players was comparing each other’s pace ratings, with Alexis Mac Allister visibly unimpressed at being given 70 in that category by EA.

The Argentine received 82 overall, with Konate arguing: “If you win the World Cup, you have to be 85!”

“I have one very interesting stat,” Jota told Andy Robertson as he gifted him is copy of the game. “Robbo is quicker than Ibou!”

We’re not sure about that one either!

It appears the developers didn’t see Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s thunderbolt against Bournemouth last season, with the right-back lamenting the “disrespect” in being given a 69 shooting rating.

Konate hyped up Dominik Szoboszlai in that regard, joking: ‘Power shot, you need 110 bro!”

The players are very rarely fully content when they are presented with their cards upon the game’s release, but if the Reds do the talking on the pitch this season we can certainly expect some increases in 12 months’ time.

Liverpool’s EA Sports FC 24 Ratings

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 89

Caoimhin Kelleher – 73

Adrian – 72

Vitezslav Jaros – 62

Marcelo Pitaluga – 57

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk – 89

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 86

Andy Robertson – 86

Ibrahima Konate – 81

Joel Matip – 80

Joe Gomez – 79

Kostas Tsimikas – 77

Conor Bradley – 69

Jarell Quansah – 62

Luke Chambers – 62

Midfielders

Thiago – 84

Dominik Szoboszlai – 82

Alexis Mac Allister – 82

Wataru Endo – 80

Ryan Gravenberch – 79

Curtis Jones – 77

Harvey Elliott – 77

Stefan Bajcetic – 72

Bobby Clark – 57

Forwards

Mohamed Salah – 89

Diogo Jota – 85

Luis Diaz – 84

Cody Gakpo – 83

Darwin Nunez – 82

Ben Doak – 62

Kaide Gordon – 62

Get your copy of EA Sports FC here.