Wednesday’s Liverpool news includes VAR audio from the contentious red card on Tyneside while two current forwards give glowing reviews about life at Anfield.

VAR audio from Van Dijk dismissal released

The VAR audio from the decision to send off Virgil van Dijk at Newcastle has been released.

The defender was shown a red card for his challenge on forward Alexander Isak after less than 30 minutes of Liverpool’s eventual 2-1 win at St. James’ Park.

As part of a new Sky Sports series, Match Officials: Mic’d Up, the discussions between on-pitch referee John Brooks and VAR Stuart Attwell have been made available to the public.

The referee was certain the challenge warranted a red card from the beginning, but checks were made to ensure the forward hadn’t strayed into an offside position.

Brooks could be heard on the footage saying to Van Dijk: “Listen, you will be sent off unless he’s offside. It’s very, very tight, OK?”

Upon hearing of his dismissal, the Reds defender labelled the decision a “f***ing joke” in an outburst that was also caught by the audio.

3 things today: Amrabat explanation & Gakpo benefits from versatility

Cody Gakpo believes playing in “different positions” has aided his development at the club

A complication in Sofyan Amrabat’s Man United medical may explain why Liverpool decided against making a move for the player this summer

Liverpool will receive an unlikely transfer windfall after Wolfsburg secured the signing of former Reds goalkeeper Kamil Grabara

Latest Liverpool FC news

Luis Diaz is “really happy” at Anfield following reports of interest from the Saudi Pro League earlier in the window

Stefan Bajcetic says he is “learning” from Liverpool’s new midfielders and that Thiago has been particularly helpful while both recover from their respective injuries

Loanee James Norris was subbed off just 42 minutes into his Tranmere debut by under-pressure boss Ian Dawes

Premier League latest

Man United have a bigger net spend than any club in world football across the last decade, with just one League Cup to show for it! (BBC)

Referee chief Howard Webb has admitted VAR made an error and that Man City‘s second goal against Fulham should not have been given, like they need any extra help (Daily Mail)

Mikel Arteta has told Nicolas Pepe he won’t play for Arsenal again as the club look to negotiate a pay-off deal (Mirror)

Video of the day

With the dust now settled on the transfer window, how can we assess Liverpool’s summer business?