It is the first night under the Anfield lights this season and the League Cup is the occasion, with the Championship’s Leicester the visitors. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

The Reds’ first domestic cup action of the campaign sees them meet a familiar face in Leicester, who they played on their way to lifting the trophy in 2021/2022.

The Foxes are currently at the top of the Championship table as they aim to return to the topflight at the first time of asking, and Pep Lijnders acknowledged that they will prove tough opposition.

We thought we got rid of them for at least one campaign but the third round draw had something to say about that, now to see if the Reds can get the job done without needing penalties tonight.

With the match not live on television in the UK, here’s how you can tune in around the world.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (BST) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Thursday) in Sydney, 10.45pm in Dubai and 9.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leicester and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s League Cup clash on the following channels worldwide:

