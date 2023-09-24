The Reds are finally back on home turf and they meet a side who has started the new season brightly in David Moyes’ West Ham. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

After two successful away matches, both requiring comebacks, Jurgen Klopp brings his side back to Anfield in search of another three Premier League points.

The Reds have won four of their first five league games and never have they lost to a side managed by Moyes at Anfield – a record that we would very much like to extend.

West Ham have started the campaign brightly and will offer another early test of Liverpool’s mettle.

Three points, please.

The match gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 11pm in Sydney, 5pm in Dubai and 4pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s Anfield clash on the following channels worldwide:

