It’s an early start for Liverpool as they take on Wolves in their first game back from the international break. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

“This is a joke,” Jurgen Klopp said of Liverpool’s 12.30pm start time, “they just don’t give a ‘bleep’.”

It is fair to say that the manager is not best pleased about being selected for the earliest kick-off time immediately after his players jetted off around the world.

It will not help that the Reds did not win any of their Saturday lunchtime kick-offs last season, but let’s hope we change that at the first opportunity this time around.

Wolves are the hosts, they have won one of their first four games, and kick-off is just around the corner. Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network 7 in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network 7 in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Wolves vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Live audio commentary of Wolves vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest away game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all of today's action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.