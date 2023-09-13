Work resumes at Anfield but subcontractors could be left owed millions

Subcontractors working on the expansion of the Anfield Road stand could be left with unpaid debts of up to £20 million by the collapse of Buckingham Group.

Work on the new stand was halted last month when it emerged that Buckingham had filed notice of an intention to appoint administrators.

The Stowe-based company subsequently failed, leading to the loss of almost 500 jobs and a further delay to work at Anfield.

And, according to a report by Construction Enquirer, they have gone out of business owing large sums to several creditors involved in that project.

Since Buckingham’s fate was confirmed, Liverpool FC have retaken control of the site and appointed Rayner Rowen to lead the final stages of construction.

This Is Anfield understands they have also taken steps to ensure that those subcontractors initially involved in the build have been rehired.

Many of those have already resumed the work that was paused by uncertainty over Buckingham’s future.

However, their pursuit of the money owed to them by the failed contractor is likely to rumble on for some time.

Work has resumed this week, including on the external brickwork that had still yet to be finished.

Delays to construction mean that the top tier of the new stand will remain shut for the upcoming visits of West Ham, Leicester City and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

However, there is hope is that a phased opening of the upper section can then begin, as per the initial plans prior to Buckingham’s struggles coming to light.

Liverpool host Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield on October 21 in their first home game after the aforementioned trio of fixtures.