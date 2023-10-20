Liverpool are back in action against Everton this weekend and they may have an unlikely hero to call upon at Anfield.

This will be the 243rd staging of the most-played derby fixture in English football history and the 209th in the league, all of which have been played in the top flight.

Never before have three successive league clashes at Anfield resulted in the same scoreline. The last two Anfield meetings have seen Liverpool win 2-0.

The Reds are one goal short of recording 50 against Everton at Anfield in the Premier League.

Reasons for optimism

The Reds have lost just four of the last 47 meetings in the Premier League home and away, while in all competitions have suffered one defeat in the last 28.

Liverpool have won 98 of the meetings in all competitions with 77 draws and 67 defeats, while in the league the Reds lead Everton 81-58.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have won 27 and Everton have won 10 while there have been 25 draws.

At Anfield, Liverpool have won 16 of those games with three losses and 12 draws.

They have lost one of the last 23 top-flight encounters at Anfield, winning 13 and drawing nine, extending that run to one defeat in the last 25 home and away in the league.

Jurgen Klopp has lost one of 17 Merseyside derbies in all competitions – the 2-0 defeat inside an empty Anfield in February 2021.

Secret weapon?

Alexis Mac Allister has scored three times in his three league starts against Everton.

Liverpool could score three goals or more in each of their opening four home league games for the first time since 1980-81.

The last four red cards issued to Liverpool in league encounters between the sides have come in games that they have gone on to win – Igor Biscan (2001), Milan Baros (2005), Steven Gerrard (2006) and Sotirios Kyrgiakos (2010), the latter three coming at Anfield.

The Reds have drawn more Premier League games with their city neighbours at Anfield (12) than against any other team.

Liverpool have missed their last two league derby penalties – Dirk Kuyt at Goodison in 2011 and Daniel Sturridge in front of the Kop in January 2014.

Liverpool have scored five stoppage time winners against Everton in the Premier League era – Divock Origi being the last in December 2018.

More records for Mo

Mohamed Salah could become the first Liverpool player to score at Anfield in each of the opening four games of a league season since Peter Beardsley in 1990-91.

Salah’s next goal at Anfield will be his 104th for Liverpool at home and will take him level with Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in joint-sixth place on the club’s all-time Anfield scorers list.

The Egyptian has scored or assisted a goal in 14 consecutive Premier League matches.

Jack Harrison scored on this ground for Leeds United in September 2020. His team lost 4-3 with Salah scoring a hat-trick.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 6, Jota 4, Nunez 4, Diaz 3, Gakpo 3, Szoboszlai 2, Gravenberch 1, Robertson 1, own goals 2

Everton: Calvert-Lewin 3, Doucoure 3, Danjuma 2, Garner 2, Beto 1, Harrison 1, Tarkowski 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).