Alisson never fails to amaze and astound in a Liverpool shirt, a goalkeeper who provides a safety blanket for his team-mates, and he continued to show his prowess at Spurs.

Liverpool were moments away from securing the unlikeliest of draws, and while their was anger and heartbreak at Tottenham, there was plenty for Jurgen Klopp to take away from the match.

It is one that will galvanise and bring this new-look Reds outfit closer together, adversity breeds resilience and this Reds outfit already has it in spades.

Alisson was valiant in his attempts to help nine-men Liverpool leave north London with a point and, while that was not to be, we saw him at his very best.

With the help of FotMob, we take a look at the Brazilian’s performance and the gallant Reds.

Another record day for Alisson

It was just over a month ago, at Newcastle, that Alisson made a record number of Premier League saves in a single match (seven) and at Tottenham, he surpassed it by making eight!

He will take it on the chin, especially considering his team lost, but there is no forgetting we have the best in the world between the sticks.

And they were not easy saves against Spurs either, they required his full reach, anticipation and skill – that he makes it look easy is a testament to his quality.

World-class saves with only nine and then eight outfielders in front of him, Alisson could do nothing with Joel Matip‘s close-range own goal but

Moreover, he had a PSxG (post-shot expected goals), which quantifies a goalkeeper’s proficiency at making saves, of 1.6 for the match.

While Liverpool did concede two, the second was an own goal and having seen the saves he did make, his shot-stopping ability was again there for all to see.

How he has been snubbed for awards of late continues to amaze, not sure what they’re smoking around world football.

Seconds away for 9 brave men

Alisson did all he could and so did the rest of Klopp’s men to leave with a point, just luck was not on their side in the end.

The blame does not fall at Matip’s feet, not one bit, and from FotMob’s momentum visual we can see just how well they did for so long to navigate the match with one, and then two red cards.

We all know it would have been a different game had Liverpool remained with the full complement of players, or even just 10, but that Spurs needed every second to beat nine men spoke volumes.

Klopp and his staff expertly navigated what was thrown at them, shaping up in a 5-3-0 formation at the end and so nearly pulling off the unlikely.

This team has something special, something that cannot be bought and this match will only serve as an accelerant to the fire burning within.

A long time without a full XI

For the third time this season, Liverpool were shown a red card and it was seemingly a two-for-one deal.

It is staggering, with four players now having been dismissed in their last six league games. That will be as many as more than the previous 170 matches in the top flight.

The dismissals of Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Jones and Jota, though, have now resulted in the Reds playing 192 minutes with less than 11 players on the pitch.

That is more than double the next in the Premier League‘s list, as per Opta, with Wolves second with just over 70 minutes.

With the way Liverpool want to play, it adds unnecessary strain on the squad to have to cover extra ground consistently in the early stages of the season.

Of course, we know not every red card was the right decision but Liverpool have had to manage the repercussions anyway.

