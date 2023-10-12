Liverpool have been dealt what appears to be a serious injury issue, with Andy Robertson suffering a shoulder injury while on international duty with Scotland.

The Reds’ left-back was involved in a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon shortly before half-time of the Euros qualifier on Thursday night.

Robertson was jumping for the ball inside the area when Simon dropped the ball and then landed directly on Robertson’s shoulder.

The 29-year-old left the pitch cradling his arm in what appears to be a serious injury.

It will now be a nervous wait to find out the extent of the damage, with the hope being that it is not a dislocated shoulder – as that would mean likely the end of any playing time this side of Christmas.

If Robertson is out for an extended period, Liverpool would find out just how strong a deputy Kostas Tsimikas is.

Liverpool looked at signing a left-sided centre-back to compete with Robertson in the summer, but opted against signing one and instead focussed all their attention of midfield recruits.

Instead, Tsimikas was handed a new contract just last month. However, the Greek is far from an ideal replacement in the hybrid back three system.

Robertson is one of the most-used players for club and country, starting 44 games last season.

He’s played every minute of Liverpool’s Premier League campaign this season, and the full 90 in each of Scotland’s last seven fixtures.

Robertson’s last injury was a year ago, when a knee issue saw him miss four Liverpool games.