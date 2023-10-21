Liverpool weren’t at their best in their 2-0 win at home to Everton, but certain individuals still caught the eye at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men returned to Premier League action on Saturday after the international break, knowing that only victory would do against the Blues.

Ashley Young was red-carded during the first half, at a point in which Liverpool were already dominating, making it a huge task for the visitors.

Mohamed Salah‘s double, the first of which was a penalty, got the Reds over the line in an ugly contest, to keep pace with those at the top of the table.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Perhaps surprisingly, it was Luis Diaz (7.7) who got the best overall rating at Anfield, even though he has seemingly played a lot better than this.

In fairness, the Colombian was always a threat, though, involved in the significant match moments after getting Ashley Young sent-off for both yellow cards before half-time.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan thought Diaz was Liverpool’s best player, saying it was an “influential outing” overall, even at left wing-back before he was substituted.

Harry Sherlock of Goal thought that the 26-year-old “absolutely tortured” Young, ultimately having a big say in the eventual result.

Next up in the ratings was Salah (7.5), who was actually a long way short of his best, but still proved to be the match-winner.

The Egyptian King fired home his penalty nervelessly and then finished well in stoppage time, with FotMob pointing out that he won both of his two aerial duels.

Virgil van Dijk (7.4) was in third place, following a cultured and dominant performance from the Liverpool skipper.

Durkan believes the Dutchman’s form “has been has been somewhat underappreciated” this season, adding that he was “alert to any danger and ended the match with the second-most touches of any player on the pitch.”

The lowest average score of the day went to Kostas Tsimikas (5.6), who looked a big level below Andy Robertson‘s usual standards.

Liverpool now have a four-day break before they host Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday evening (8pm UK).